Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $24,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $3,359,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $3,359,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,008,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $454,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $833,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,306. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.42.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock opened at $228.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $191.97 and a 1 year high of $238.46.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Articles

