Raymond James & Associates Purchases 41,952 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of FirstEnergy worth $20,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.0 %

FE stock opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.18.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

