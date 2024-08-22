Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,815 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.24% of East West Bancorp worth $24,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.37. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.59 and a 52-week high of $89.75.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,343.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $1,531,240. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

