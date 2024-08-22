Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,295 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.28% of Globe Life worth $21,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,755,000 after purchasing an additional 425,993 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Globe Life by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 308.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley purchased 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,571. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GL

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL stock opened at $97.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.69.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.