Raymond James & Associates Sells 102,757 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 410,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,757 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Corteva were worth $22,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $54.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.