Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,549 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Toro were worth $24,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,565,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,083,000 after buying an additional 73,719 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Toro by 25.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,653,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,248 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,225,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 11.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,725,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,751,000 after purchasing an additional 280,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Toro by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,845,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,171,000 after purchasing an additional 783,794 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $90.77 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $77.15 and a 1-year high of $104.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average of $90.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

