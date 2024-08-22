Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,184 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $21,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 264.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 388,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 281,662 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,687,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,847,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 100,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 200,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after buying an additional 62,136 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PTNQ opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $74.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average of $69.61.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

