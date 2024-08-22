Raymond James & Associates Sells 55,314 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 993,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,314 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.62% of Primo Water worth $21,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. Primo Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 22.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primo Water

Primo Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.