Raymond James & Associates Sells 645 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $22,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,926,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth about $1,628,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.9% during the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TPL opened at $824.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.63. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $467.62 and a 1-year high of $854.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $787.03 and a 200-day moving average of $644.12.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, August 12th.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

