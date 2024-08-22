Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $24,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTWO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4,000.0% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7,937.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $87.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average of $82.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

