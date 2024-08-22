Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,804 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $14,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,285,031,000 after buying an additional 149,788,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,695,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,618,566,000 after acquiring an additional 964,898 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,024,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,956 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,790,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,217,000 after purchasing an additional 333,333 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RY opened at $112.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $113.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.53. The firm has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

