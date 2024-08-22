Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 49,544 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 601,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,544 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $17,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,205,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,980,000 after acquiring an additional 346,741 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,663,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,386,000 after acquiring an additional 291,197 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after acquiring an additional 94,607 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,257,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,741,000 after purchasing an additional 774,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200,473 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

DFSV opened at $30.02 on Thursday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.