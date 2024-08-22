Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 70,645 Shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 577,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin Income Focus ETF worth $14,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the second quarter worth $229,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $617,000.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $27.65.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

About Franklin Income Focus ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

