Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 883 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $16,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $46,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $80.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

