Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,213,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899,946 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $16,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 938.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of ICLN opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $16.54.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

