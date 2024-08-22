Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 7,580 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $15,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,119,000 after buying an additional 572,217 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,982,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,792,000 after acquiring an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,398 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,342,000 after acquiring an additional 39,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $124.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.89. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $124.72.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

