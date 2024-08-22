Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,677 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,366 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $15,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 5.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2,291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 125,141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Up 4.2 %

ROST opened at $153.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $157.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.17.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

