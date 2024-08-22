Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $15,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 36.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $143.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

