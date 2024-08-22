Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $14,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,964,000 after purchasing an additional 39,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HubSpot by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,535,000 after buying an additional 176,336 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in HubSpot by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 62.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,406,000 after buying an additional 604,554 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,236,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 2,191 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,424,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,729,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,279 shares of company stock valued at $22,792,225. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $495.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.64. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.88 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

