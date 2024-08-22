Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $13.77 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January were worth $13,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,230,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 198,075 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,233,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 227,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 132,529 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 743.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 124,574 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

