Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $14.24 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $14,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $53.05 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $53.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.92.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.