Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $14.38 Million Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $14,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Ares Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 32,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,475,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,475,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 10,450 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $1,509,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,640,109.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 657,280 shares of company stock valued at $90,858,526. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $144.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.33. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $155.53.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

