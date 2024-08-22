Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $14.74 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $14,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,487,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 114,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 47,080 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 12,429 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RCL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $158.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.55. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $173.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.