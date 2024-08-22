Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $15.35 Million Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $15,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $67.76 on Thursday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $826.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

