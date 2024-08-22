Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $15.49 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 2,792.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,047 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $15,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,869,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1,139.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 188,836 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 844,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after purchasing an additional 149,602 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,323,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,815,000.

Shares of BATS:BBIN opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

