Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $17.46 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,937 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $17,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after acquiring an additional 647,192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,564,000 after purchasing an additional 197,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $835,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,458,000 after buying an additional 520,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays upgraded Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $111.71 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.17. The firm has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.