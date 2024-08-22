Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $15,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

NYSE HII opened at $271.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.64. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.11 and a 52 week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

