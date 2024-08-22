Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,167 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $15,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 120,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

