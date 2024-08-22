Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $16,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $265.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.71. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $338.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.00.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

