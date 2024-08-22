Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,796 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Rollins worth $14,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,862,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $77,075,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Rollins by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,668 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,089,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,688,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,744,000 after buying an additional 855,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $50.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,017 shares of company stock worth $948,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

