Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $13.52 Million in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 78,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,523,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $776,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,724,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $2,892,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.1 %

GEV stock opened at $184.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $190.80.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

