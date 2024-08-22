Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 27,122 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,122 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $17,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in CarMax by 10.0% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CarMax by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other CarMax news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,032.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,567.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

