Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 35,772 Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,772 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $16,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,196,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,046,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,418,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 77.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UITB stock opened at $47.69 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1418 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

