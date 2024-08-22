Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 579,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,355,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJQ. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 570.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26,253.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of BSJQ stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

