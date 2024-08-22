Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,999 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 10.44% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $13,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICS. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 690.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FICS opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $146.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

