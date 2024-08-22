Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $17,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 18.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Snowflake by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 42,563 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW stock opened at $135.01 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.93 and a one year high of $237.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. StockNews.com lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $236.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.03.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,712,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,057,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,896,852.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,995.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,178 shares of company stock valued at $66,520,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

