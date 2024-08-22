Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of State Street worth $13,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in State Street by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in State Street by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in State Street by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 125,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $80.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.60. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. State Street’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

