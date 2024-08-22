Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $17,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $61.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.96. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $62.23.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.