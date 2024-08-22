Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 276,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after buying an additional 25,582 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 43.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,584,000 after acquiring an additional 41,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.90. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

