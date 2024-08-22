Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 10,623 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,623 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $16,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $2,415,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $863,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Unilever by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.50. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $62.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.4773 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

