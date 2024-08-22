Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 14,451 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2024

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEPFree Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,451 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.97% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $14,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS PSEP opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $728.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September (BATS:PSEP)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.