Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 14,451 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,451 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.97% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $14,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

BATS PSEP opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $728.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

