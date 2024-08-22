Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 150,891 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,891 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $15,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 24,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 77.2% during the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 288,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 125,739 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 480,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.