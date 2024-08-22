Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 25,648 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 446,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,648 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September worth $15,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSEP. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth about $462,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 42.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

GSEP opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

