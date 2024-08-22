Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 32,392 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 320,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,392 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $16,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on O. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $61.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

