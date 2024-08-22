Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 43,092 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,092 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $17,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,648.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 178,130 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 408,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after buying an additional 96,865 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 85,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

