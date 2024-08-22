Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,924 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $15,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXN. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IXN opened at $83.15 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

