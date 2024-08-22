Raymond James Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$270.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$255.00 to C$270.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSP. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$255.00 target price on WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital increased their price target on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$254.50.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$226.95 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$174.39 and a twelve month high of C$230.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$217.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$214.82. The firm has a market cap of C$28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.90 by C($0.01). WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of C$2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.93 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 8.0147448 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

