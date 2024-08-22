RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Monday, August 12th.

NASDAQ RICK opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $69.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $417.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $910,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

