Rebecca Morrow Sells 8,923 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,923 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $81,199.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 472,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,885.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SNAP stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.03. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Snap by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 156,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Snap by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,297,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

