Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) Issues Earnings Results

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. Reborn Coffee had a negative net margin of 63.39% and a negative return on equity of 201.53%.

Reborn Coffee Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REBN opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Reborn Coffee has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reborn Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.45% of Reborn Coffee as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Reborn Coffee Company Profile

Reborn Coffee, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs.

